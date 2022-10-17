Man charged with robbing New Bern city utility offices
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 2:19 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Police say a Raleigh man is accused of robbing the New Bern Utilities Customer Service Center this morning.
The hold-up happened around 9:15 a.m. at the city offices on Fort Totten Drive.
The robber, who employees believed was armed with a weapon, made off with an undisclosed amount of money.
A man matching the robber’s description was stopped several blocks away and was eventually arrested.
Raymon Osorio has been charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, and resist, obstruct and delay.
The 32-year-old man was jailed on a $60,000 secured bond and has his first appearance Tuesday morning.
