Man charged with robbing New Bern city utility offices

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Police say a Raleigh man is accused of robbing the New Bern Utilities Customer Service Center this morning.

The hold-up happened around 9:15 a.m. at the city offices on Fort Totten Drive.

The robber, who employees believed was armed with a weapon, made off with an undisclosed amount of money.

A man matching the robber’s description was stopped several blocks away and was eventually arrested.

Raymon Osorio has been charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, and resist, obstruct and delay.

The 32-year-old man was jailed on a $60,000 secured bond and has his first appearance Tuesday morning.

