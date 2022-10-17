Kilted men take over the Crystal Coast this weekend

CRYSTAL COAST, N.C. (WITN) - Men in kilts will be throwing things in Beaufort this weekend, that’s according to the Crystal Coast Highland Games organizers!

What started out as a family’s passion has now grown to massive event where all are welcome to wear their kilts, hear the wailing of the bagpipes and even meet a four-time world’s strongest man, Magnus Ver Magnusson.

Holly Crawford and her husband Bill organize the showmanship.

Crawford says her children have been competing in the athletics since they were babies.

She’s from New Hampshire, Bill is from North Carolina. They’ve run athletics in her home state for years, so when they moved down south, it was a no brainer to continue the traditions.

It all started at the Lowes Beer Den in Morehead City. After coming back from the New Hampshire games and meeting there with friends every Thursday, the Crystal Coast Highland Games were born.

