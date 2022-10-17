Hundreds to walk to end Alzheimer’s in New Bern

By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 17, 2022
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - The Alzheimer’s Association is inviting those of all ages and abilities to Walk to End Alzheimer’s in New Bern on October 22nd at Union Point Park.

Registration and check in start at 9 a.m. and the opening ceremony and walk will begin at 10 a.m.

The funds raised go towards supporting the care, support, and research programs of the Alzheimer’s Association.

On walk day, participants will honor those affected by Alzheimer’s disease with promise flowers during the poignant Promise Garden Ceremony – a moving display of hope to represent the personal reasons participants join together to fight Alzheimer’s.

Participants can join a team or register to walk as an individual.

Parking around Union Point Park will be available, but limited. Use street parking around the park on Front Street and Craven Street and public parking lots.

The Alzheimer’s Association hosts 17 walks across North Carolina during the months of September through November.

The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research.

