Fugitive in Snow Hill murder case gains national attention

SNOW HILL, N.C. (WITN) - The year was 1997 when Rebecca Moses was in the Snow Hill area at a mobile home on Highway 58.

After that night, she was not seen alive again.

Police believe it was the woman’s estranged husband, Ramirez Garcia, that shot and killed her. Since then, a warrant was placed for his arrest, but deputies have been unsuccessful in capturing the man.

Deputies in Greene County have been looking for Ramirez Garcia for 25 years. (GCSO)

But Rebecca’s story is not lost. She has caught the attention of the show ‘In Pursuit with John Walsh, and her story will be shared nationally later this week.

Tune into ENC at Three Monday when Rebecca’s sister, Beverly Wilkerson, and her niece, Kayce Waters. join Maddie Kerth to continue that legacy.

The family’s episode will air Wednesday, October 19, at 9 p.m. on Investigation Discovery.

It will stream on Discovery Plus as well.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.