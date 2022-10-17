flyExclusive, Kinston-based jet charter, to become publicly traded under merger

flyExclusive is anticipating 200 more jobs added to the East with the opening of their newest...
flyExclusive is anticipating 200 more jobs added to the East with the opening of their newest hangar.(flyExclusive)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 9:45 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - flyExclusive, a Kinston-based private jet charter company, will become publicly traded after a merger with a global investment firm.

Under the terms of the agreement, flyExclusive and EG Acquisition Corp. will combine into a new company that is expected to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange and will adopt flyExclusive as the corporate operating brand. flyExclusive founder and CEO Jim Segrave will lead the combined company.

According to the company, the transaction, once completed, will provide flyExclusive with significant additional capital to continue its growth, better serve customers and execute its strategic plan to become the nation’s first fully vertically integrated private aviation company.

A news release said flyExclusive’s leadership team will retain control of the company, ensuring a generational company will continue to grow in Kinston.

flyExclusive recently opened a new 50,000-square-foot hangar at Kinston Regional Airport. It will be home to 16 planes and about a hundred workers, flyExclusive says its future in Kinston is just beginning.

The proposed merger is expected to be completed in the first quarter of next year.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The fire broke out around 11 p.m. Saturday night.
SBI investigating late night fire that left 2 dead
ECU wins in 4OT over Memphis
ECU Football wins four overtime classic over Memphis
Two students were shot while fleeing from an altercation at a concert at Livingstone College in...
Multiple injured in shooting at N.C. college homecoming concert
Police allege a woman killed and dismembered her landlord over an eviction notice.
Woman allegedly dismembered landlord over eviction notice, prosecutor says
Authorities in Nebraska say a 17-year-old driver has been arrested after he led troopers on a...
Troopers arrest 17-year-old driver, find woman’s body in trunk after high-speed chase

Latest News

The North Carolina Department of Transportation.
Portion of N.C. 24 closes two days for railroad repair
The funds raised go towards supporting the care, support, and research programs of the...
Hundreds to walk to end Alzheimer’s in New Bern
Multiple injured in shooting at N.C. college homecoming concert
Multiple injured in shooting at N.C. college homecoming concert
ECU to honor Golden LEAF’s investment in their Eastern Region Pharma Center
ECU to honor Golden LEAF’s investment in their Eastern Region Pharma Center