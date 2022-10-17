Crime scene set up on Highway 33 in Pitt County

The crime scene is along Highway 33, east of Greenville.
The crime scene is along Highway 33, east of Greenville.(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 12:11 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Pitt County deputies have converged on a mobile home outside of Greenville this morning.

Crime scene tape surrounds the trailer at the corner of Highway 33 and Weston Road.

Multiple deputies are at the scene, along with a crime scene unit. Investigators fully dressed in blue protective garb entered the home shortly before noon.

A neighbor told WITN that someone died in the trailer and the body may have been inside for a couple of weeks.

WITN has reached out to the sheriff’s office for more information on what happened at the home. This story will be updated when new information is received.

Deputies in full protective gear enter the mobile home late this morning.
Deputies in full protective gear enter the mobile home late this morning.(WITN)

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The fire broke out around 11 p.m. Saturday night.
SBI investigating late night fire that left 2 dead
Two students were shot while fleeing from an altercation at a concert at Livingstone College in...
Multiple injured in shooting at N.C. college homecoming concert
ECU wins in 4OT over Memphis
ECU Football wins four overtime classic over Memphis
Police allege a woman killed and dismembered her landlord over an eviction notice.
Woman allegedly dismembered landlord over eviction notice, prosecutor says
Authorities in Nebraska say a 17-year-old driver has been arrested after he led troopers on a...
Troopers arrest 17-year-old driver, find woman’s body in trunk after high-speed chase

Latest News

The fire broke out around 11 p.m. Saturday night.
Sheriff says nothing criminal in fire that killed two people in Greene County
The North Carolina Department of Transportation.
Portion of N.C. 24 closes two days for railroad repair
flyExclusive is anticipating 200 more jobs added to the East with the opening of their newest...
flyExclusive, Kinston-based jet charter, to become publicly traded under merger
The funds raised go towards supporting the care, support, and research programs of the...
Hundreds to walk to end Alzheimer’s in New Bern