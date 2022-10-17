Crime scene set up on Highway 33 in Pitt County

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Pitt County deputies have converged on a mobile home outside of Greenville this morning.

Crime scene tape surrounds the trailer at the corner of Highway 33 and Weston Road.

Multiple deputies are at the scene, along with a crime scene unit. Investigators fully dressed in blue protective garb entered the home shortly before noon.

A neighbor told WITN that someone died in the trailer and the body may have been inside for a couple of weeks.

WITN has reached out to the sheriff’s office for more information on what happened at the home. This story will be updated when new information is received.

Deputies in full protective gear enter the mobile home late this morning. (WITN)

