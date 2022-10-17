Church sells lobster dinners to fund outreach programs

(WABI)
By Maddie Kerth
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A church in the East is getting ‘fishy’ to raise money for their year ahead, and you are invited to all the spooky fun!

Rector John Porter-Ace stopped by the Greenville studio to share what to expect later this month.

The Spooky Shrimp and Lobster Fair has been used to generate money to give away in past years, but this year, it will be used to fund salaries for the church that include outreach positions.

Helping the teenagers of his congregation is important to Porter-Ace. He says they need strong role models as they navigate who they are growing up to be.

Pre-order your lobster and shrimp at this website or by calling (252) 355-2125.

Live or cooked whole lobster will run for $20 each.

Shrimp meals are $24 and lobster meals are $28.

Pick up will be October 29 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with fun for the family.

A Halloween carnival will include a Trunk or Treat, costume contest, dig for sharks’ teeth, giant bubbles, and more.

St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church is located at 107 Louis St. in Greenville.

