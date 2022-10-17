CARTERET COUNTY: Wendy’s employee missing after not returning from break

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in one Eastern Carolina county need your help in locating a missing woman.

Shayla Clevenger was last seen on Saturday at the Wendy’s on U.S. 70 just outside of Morehead City where she worked.

The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office says the 26-year-old woman went on break around 1:00 p.m. and never returned. She was last seen wearing her Wendy’s uniform.

Deputies say Clevenger is 5′2″ tall, weighs 100 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office at (252) 728-8400 or Carteret County Communications at (252) 726-1911.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.