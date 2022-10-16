UNC edges Duke in rivalry football game

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Drake Maye connected with Antoine Green for an 8-yard score with 16 seconds left that stood up on replay review, lifting the Tar Heels past rival Duke 38-35 on Saturday night.

Maye’s throw capped a nine-play, 74-yard drive for a touchdown that stood on the slimmest of margins. Replays showed Green’s left foot land barely inside the sideline — with only a sliver of grass detectable between Green’s foot and the white paint — before officials declared after a review that the touchdown call would stand for the Tar Heels (6-1, 3-0 Atlantic Coast Conference).

Duke (4-3, 1-2) drove to midfield in the desperate seconds for a possible tying field goal, but UNC’s Noah Taylor batted Riley Leonard’s pass skyward for teammate Will Hardy to make a clinching diving interception with 2 seconds left.

Maye threw for 380 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Tar Heels, while Josh Downs had nine catches for 126 yards that included a couple of spectacular grabs.

Leonard threw for 245 yards and a touchdown to go with a 74-yard scoring keeper to lead the Blue Devils. Jordan Waters ran for 91 yards and two scores, including his own highlight-reel moment with a 38-yard cutback run past multiple UNC defenders for a score and a 35-31 lead with 10:12 left.

Yet this one ended like each of the three since Mack Brown returned for a second stint leading the UNC program: with the clanging sound of the Victory Bell as the Tar Heels jubilantly dragged its cart off the field and rolled it toward the locker room.

The Tar Heels are off next week and return to action Oct. 29 at home against Pittsburgh in another division matchup.

