SBI investigating late night fire that left 2 dead

GREENE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Greene County Emergency Services say that two people have died following a late-night house fire.

Around 11 p.m. Saturday the fire broke out in a home at 1493 Highway 58 South outside of Snow Hill.

Neighbors say they heard loud popping sounds and saw the left side of the house completely engulfed in flames around 11:15 P.M.

They also say the fire department put the fire out last night and the house recaught fire early Sunday morning and this time the entire front of the house was on fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation by the North Carolina SBI and the office of the State Fire Marshal, according to Emergency Services Director Brock Kearney.

WITN is on scene and will continue to provide updates online and on-air.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.