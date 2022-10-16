Russell’s First Alert Forecast: Sunday starting cool for many, turning warmer and drier later today

A passing cold front could increase rain chances briefly into Monday
Russell
Russell(Russell James WITN)
By Russell James
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 9:47 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An area of high pressure will remain in control of our weather before the next cold front passes into the area on Monday. Temperatures will be in the 80s under mostly sunny skies and 60s at night for overnight lows.

The next front will arrive Monday night and will usher in some of the coolest air of this Autumn season so far. Lows will likely dip into the 30s late Tuesday night and Wednesday night, so they are First Alert Weather Days (nights) for the potential for the first inland frost over ENC. Once high pressure builds in again for next week, temperatures will moderate slightly to near average weather for this time of year.

Sunday

Mostly sunny and warm. High of 81. Wind SW 5-10

Monday

Morning showers possible then clearing and a little breeze. High of 81. Wind SW 10-15 Rain chance 20%.

Tuesday

Partly sunny and much cooler. High of 60. Wind N-10

Wednesday

Patchy early morning frost. Sunny and cool. High of 59. Wind N 2-5

