No. 18 Syracuse remains unbeaten, beats NC State 24-9

Wolfpack lost QB Leary for season, injured last week
Syracuse quarterback Garrett Shrader (6) evades a tackle by North Carolina State linebacker...
Syracuse quarterback Garrett Shrader (6) evades a tackle by North Carolina State linebacker Payton Wilson (11) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Syracuse, N.Y. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)(Joshua Bessex | AP)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Oct. 16, 2022
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Garrett Shrader hit Oronde Gadsden II with a pair of touchdown passes, Sean Tucker scored on a 25-yard run late, and No. 18 Syracuse beat No. 15 North Carolina State 24-9 on Saturday to remain unbeaten and become eligible for the postseason.

Syracuse (6-0, 3-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) started a season with six wins for just the third time since 1935, taking advantage of the absence of the Wolfpack’s injured star quarterback, Devin Leary. Hurt last week in a win over Florida State, Leary was declared out for the rest of the season before the game. The preseason conference player of the year suffered a torn pectoral muscle and will undergo surgery next week in Florida. He’s expected to make a full recovery.

That put North Carolina State (5-2, 1-2) in a bad place early with Charleston Southern graduate transfer Jack Chambers making his first start at quarterback. Syracuse outgained N.C. State 113-55 in the first half and the Orange’s 10-3 lead at the break almost seemed too much to overcome in front of a raucous, sellout crowd in the newly renamed JMA Wireless Dome.

Still, Chambers got the Wolfpack rolling on the first possession of the second half. He hit Christopher Toudle for 21 yards on a third-and-10 play and an 8-yard completion to Thayer Thomas moved the ball to the Syracuse 12. But a bad snap and a false start penalty on consecutive plays forced the Wolfpack to settle for Christopher Dunn’s 22-yard field goal.

The Wolfpack have a bye before hosting Virginia Tech on Thursday night, Oct. 27.

