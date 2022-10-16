Goldsboro Police investigating death

Police are investigating an early morning death in Goldsboro.
Police are investigating an early morning death in Goldsboro.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 12:52 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Officers with the Goldsboro Police Department received a call from 911 in reference to a welfare check.

Around 8:25 a.m. Sunday the Goldsboro Police Department found an unknown victim unresponsive, and EMS was called.

Wayne County EMS responded and pronounced the victim deceased.

The victim was transported to the UNC Health Wayne morgue per the on call medical examiner’s request.

The investigation is still ongoing at this time.

