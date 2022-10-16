Goldsboro Police investigating death

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Officers with the Goldsboro Police Department received a call from 911 in reference to a welfare check.

Around 8:25 a.m. Sunday the Goldsboro Police Department found an unknown victim unresponsive, and EMS was called.

Wayne County EMS responded and pronounced the victim deceased.

The victim was transported to the UNC Health Wayne morgue per the on call medical examiner’s request.

The investigation is still ongoing at this time.

