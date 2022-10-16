ECU volleyball falls at #24 Central Florida, swept on weekend trip

UCF 3, ECU 0
ECU volleyball
ECU volleyball(WITN)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 1:39 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (ECU Athletics) – No. 24 UCF hit .390 and racked up 51 kills on the way to a 3-0 (25-11, 25-17, 25-15) American Athletic Conference victory over East Carolina Sunday afternoon at The Venue.

The Pirates drop to 8-12 overall and 3-5 in league play while the Knights improve to 15-1 and 7-1.

Angeles Alderete led the way offensively for ECU with seven kills while Kenzie Beckham notched a team-high 12 digs in the back row. McKenna Melville tallied 19 kills and a .471 hitting percentage and added 11 digs to complete the double-double.

UCF outblocked the Pirates 7.0 to 3.0 while East Carolina owned a 4-2 advantage in service aces. The Knights hit for a high percentage in all three sets, recording .406 efficiency in the opening frame.

ECU dropped a five set match at South Florida on Friday 3-2.

ECU takes on Memphis (Oct. 21) and SMU (Oct. 23) next weekend in Greenville.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man shot, hospitalized after suffering a gunshot wound to the upper body
Police said four people were shot at this house Thursday night.
Victims identified in New Bern shooting that left 4 injured
Kashon Moore, 27
Washington man arrested on multiple drug related charges
Daquan Smith
Suspect in Martin County triple shooting dies; victims identified
Ginkgo trees along Main Street in Williamston, North Carolina
Ginkgo trees raising a stink in downtown Williamston

Latest News

Syracuse quarterback Garrett Shrader (6) evades a tackle by North Carolina State linebacker...
No. 18 Syracuse remains unbeaten, beats NC State 24-9
North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye (AP Photo/Reinhold Matay)
UNC edges Duke in rivalry football game
ECU Pirates VS Memphis Tigers
- clipped version ECU Pirates VS Memphis Tigers
ECU wins in 4OT over Memphis
ECU Football wins four overtime classic over Memphis