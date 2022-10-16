Community remembers lives lost during shooting at vigil in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WRAL) - The Hedingham community came together to remember those killed in a mass shooting in the neighborhood Saturday afternoon.

WRAL says that about 200 people came together at Willow Oak Clubhouse for the vigil. They said a fall celebration was originally planned but changed to a memorial as an opportunity for community members to grieve and support each other.

During the vigil, WRAL reported that residents took a moment of silence for the victims and that counselors from Wake County’s Alliance Behavioral Healthcare were present alongside local therapists.

This evening there was a candlelight vigil at Beacon Baptist Church at 7 p.m. to remember the lost lives and everyone affected according to WRAL.

