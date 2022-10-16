Community remembers lives lost during shooting at vigil in Raleigh

Those that attended the vigil stood together to hold and support each other.
Those that attended the vigil stood together to hold and support each other.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 10:46 PM EDT
RALEIGH, N.C. (WRAL) - The Hedingham community came together to remember those killed in a mass shooting in the neighborhood Saturday afternoon.

WRAL says that about 200 people came together at Willow Oak Clubhouse for the vigil. They said a fall celebration was originally planned but changed to a memorial as an opportunity for community members to grieve and support each other.

During the vigil, WRAL reported that residents took a moment of silence for the victims and that counselors from Wake County’s Alliance Behavioral Healthcare were present alongside local therapists.

This evening there was a candlelight vigil at Beacon Baptist Church at 7 p.m. to remember the lost lives and everyone affected according to WRAL.

