4 wounded in shooting outside of Atlanta university library

The shooting happened early Sunday around 1:00 a.m. as students gathered outside of the...
The shooting happened early Sunday around 1:00 a.m. as students gathered outside of the Woodruff Library to listen to a DJ.
By Amanda Alvarado and Jamarlo Phillips
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 2:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (WANF/Gray News) - Authorities say four people were injured in a shooting outside of a library near Clark Atlanta University.

At least three of the victims are students, Atlanta News First reported.

The shooting happened early Sunday around 1:00 a.m. as students gathered outside of the Woodruff Library to listen to a DJ.

Police say three victims were taken to a hospital for treatment. A fourth victim was grazed by a bullet and refused medical attention.

The historically Black college was celebrating homecoming.

Copyright 2022 WANF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man shot, hospitalized after suffering a gunshot wound to the upper body
Police said four people were shot at this house Thursday night.
Victims identified in New Bern shooting that left 4 injured
Kashon Moore, 27
Washington man arrested on multiple drug related charges
Daquan Smith
Suspect in Martin County triple shooting dies; victims identified
Ginkgo trees along Main Street in Williamston, North Carolina
Ginkgo trees raising a stink in downtown Williamston

Latest News

Jerry Toney, 25, was arrested for stealing a truck, Texas police said.
Police: Man walking around Walmart parking lot with hatchet arrested for stealing truck
Investigators inspect a site after shelling near an administrative building, in Donetsk, the...
Ukraine: Rockets strike mayor’s office in occupied Donetsk
A father and son on a fishing trip were caught off guard by a humpback whale that broke the...
Humpback whale breaches surface of the water near father and son
A father and son on a fishing trip were caught off guard by a humpback whale that broke the...
Father and son surprised by humpback whale while fishing