WITN End Zone Week 9 - Part One

New Bern, West Craven grab conference leads, Havelock and D.H. Conley earn home wins
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 12:13 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL - WITN END ZONE - WEEK 9

#6 New Bern 54, J.H. Rose 7

D.H. Conley 34, Jacksonville 28

Havelock 50, South Central 11

West Craven 21, Greene Central 14

WITN AREA SCORES WEEK 9

Bertie County 24, Perquimans 6

Chocowinity Southside 45, Lejeune 0

Croatan 28, Swansboro 7

East Carteret 54, Pamlico County 22

East Duplin 77, South Lenoir 20

Gates County 34, Washington County 8

Jacksonville White Oak 62, Holly Ridge Dixon 9

John Paul II Catholic 35, Bear Grass 13

North Duplin 55, Rose Hill Union 12

North Edgecombe 36, Weldon 16

North Johnston 14, Goldsboro 7

North Pitt 40, Washington 30

Northampton County 38, Wilson Prep 16

Pikeville Aycock 29, West Johnston 21

Pinetown Northside 48, Jones County 0

Princeton 63, Seven Springs Spring Creek 0

SouthWest Edgecombe 27, Ayden-Grifton 13

Tarboro 50, Riverside Martin 14

Wallace-Rose Hill 50, Kinston 20

Warsaw Kenan 51, North Lenoir 6

West Carteret 24, Richlands 2

Wilson Fike 36, East Wake 6

