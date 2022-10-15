WITN End Zone Week 9 - Part One
New Bern, West Craven grab conference leads, Havelock and D.H. Conley earn home wins
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL - WITN END ZONE - WEEK 9
#6 New Bern 54, J.H. Rose 7
D.H. Conley 34, Jacksonville 28
Havelock 50, South Central 11
West Craven 21, Greene Central 14
WITN AREA SCORES WEEK 9
Bertie County 24, Perquimans 6
Chocowinity Southside 45, Lejeune 0
Croatan 28, Swansboro 7
East Carteret 54, Pamlico County 22
East Duplin 77, South Lenoir 20
Gates County 34, Washington County 8
Greenville Conley 34, Jacksonville 28
Havelock 50, South Central Pitt 11
Jacksonville White Oak 62, Holly Ridge Dixon 9
John Paul II Catholic 35, Bear Grass 13
New Bern 54, Greenville Rose 7
North Duplin 55, Rose Hill Union 12
North Edgecombe 36, Weldon 16
North Johnston 14, Goldsboro 7
North Pitt 40, Washington 30
Northampton County 38, Wilson Prep 16
Pikeville Aycock 29, West Johnston 21
Pinetown Northside 48, Jones County 0
Princeton 63, Seven Springs Spring Creek 0
SouthWest Edgecombe 27, Ayden-Grifton 13
Tarboro 50, Riverside Martin 14
Wallace-Rose Hill 50, Kinston 20
Warsaw Kenan 51, North Lenoir 6
West Carteret 24, Richlands 2
West Craven 21, Greene Central 14
Wilson Fike 36, East Wake 6
Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!
Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.