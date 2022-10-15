Washington man arrested on multiple drug related charges

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - On October 7th, investigators with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Drug Unit and detectives with the Washington Police Department arrested and Kashon Moore, 27, at 193 Yonkers Drive in Washington.

He was charged with Possession within Intent to Sell and Deliver Cocaine, Manufacture Crack Cocaine, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of a Firearm by Felon and Possession of a Stolen Firearm.

Moore’s arrest stemmed from investigators executing a search warrant at 105 Daniels Court in Washington.

Investigators found cocaine, crack cocaine, a digital scale, a stolen Glock .45 caliber pistol, a Bearman .22 caliber pistol and an American Tactical AR 15 .223 caliber rifle.

Moore is currently on post release from prison for Assault with a Deadly Weapon Inflicting Serious Injury.

Moore was confined in the Beaufort County Detention Center under a $100,000.00 secured bond.

