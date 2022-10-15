Washington man arrested on multiple drug related charges

Kashon Moore, 27
Kashon Moore, 27(Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 9:52 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - On October 7th, investigators with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Drug Unit and detectives with the Washington Police Department arrested and Kashon Moore, 27, at 193 Yonkers Drive in Washington.

He was charged with Possession within Intent to Sell and Deliver Cocaine, Manufacture Crack Cocaine, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of a Firearm by Felon and Possession of a Stolen Firearm.

Moore’s arrest stemmed from investigators executing a search warrant at 105 Daniels Court in Washington.

Investigators found cocaine, crack cocaine, a digital scale, a stolen Glock .45 caliber pistol, a Bearman .22 caliber pistol and an American Tactical AR 15 .223 caliber rifle.

Moore is currently on post release from prison for Assault with a Deadly Weapon Inflicting Serious Injury.

Moore was confined in the Beaufort County Detention Center under a $100,000.00 secured bond.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police and emergency response vehicles were on the scene of an active shooter situation in an...
Police ID 5 killed, including officer, in N. Carolina shooting; suspect critical
Police said four people were shot at this house Thursday night.
New Bern police chief provides no new info on four people shot
police lights
One person killed in drive-by shooting in Bertie County
Greenville police have charged Shamel Webb with murder.
Second arrest made in Greenville apartment murder
Daquan Smith
Suspect in Martin County triple shooting dies; victims identified

Latest News

Hazardous waste collection event
Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Jacksonville is this Saturday
Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Jacksonville
Edgecomb County paramedic’s train for mass casualty incidents
Man shot, hospitalized after suffering a gunshot wound to the upper body