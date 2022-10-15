Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - On Saturday, Oct. 15, Onslow County and surrounding area residents will join the fight to end Alzheimer’s disease at the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s®.

The Alzheimer’s Association – Eastern North Carolina Chapter will be hosting Walk to End Alzheimer’s – Jacksonville at Hines Farm Park.

This is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research.

Check-in opens at 9 a.m. with an Opening Ceremony at 10 a.m. and a Walk Start at 10:30 a.m.

So far $24,255 has been raised, with a final goal of $51,000.

