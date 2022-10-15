Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Jacksonville

Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Jacksonville is this Saturday
Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Jacksonville is this Saturday(Restricted)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 11:29 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - On Saturday, Oct. 15, Onslow County and surrounding area residents will join the fight to end Alzheimer’s disease at the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s®.

The Alzheimer’s Association – Eastern North Carolina Chapter will be hosting Walk to End Alzheimer’s – Jacksonville at Hines Farm Park.

This is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research.

Check-in opens at 9 a.m. with an Opening Ceremony at 10 a.m. and a Walk Start at 10:30 a.m.

So far $24,255 has been raised, with a final goal of $51,000.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police and emergency response vehicles were on the scene of an active shooter situation in an...
Police ID 5 killed, including officer, in N. Carolina shooting; suspect critical
Police said four people were shot at this house Thursday night.
New Bern police chief provides no new info on four people shot
police lights
One person killed in drive-by shooting in Bertie County
Greenville police have charged Shamel Webb with murder.
Second arrest made in Greenville apartment murder
Daquan Smith
Suspect in Martin County triple shooting dies; victims identified

Latest News

Hazardous waste collection event
Edgecomb County paramedic’s train for mass casualty incidents
Russell First Alert 1015
Russell First Alert 1015
ECU defense looking to capitalize against Memphis
ECU defense looking to capitalize against Memphis