UPDATE: 100 people Walk to End Alzheimer's

100 people gathered in Jacksonville to walk.
100 people gathered in Jacksonville to walk.(Christine John-Fuller)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Onslow County and surrounding area residents joined together in the fight to end Alzheimer’s disease at the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s®.

Saturday morning at Hines Farm Park outside of Jacksonville, 100 people walked to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research at the world’s largest event.

The Walk started at 10:30 a.m. The association has raised over $25,000 of its $51,000 goal.

