Russell’s First Alert Forecast: Classic fall setup for Saturday

Bright skies will be with us Saturday as temperatures warm up into the middle 70s
Russell First Alert 1015
By Russell James
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 8:54 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Patchy fog may await some of us as you head out the door this morning. Please be careful if you are traveling on a few isolated roadways. Temperatures will warm up to the mid to upper 70s in several places under mostly sunny skies.

Some clouds from the north will move in late Sunday. A few showers are possible late Sunday night into early Monday as the next front pushes through. Highs on Sunday may reach the upper 70s to near 80 degrees Sunday afternoon. Overnight lows will be cool with mid 50s Sunday morning.

The next front will usher in some of the coolest air of this Autumn season so far. Lows will likely dip into the 30s late Tuesday night and Wednesday night, so they are First Alert Weather Days (nights) for the potential for the first inland frost over ENC.

Saturday

Sunny and mild. High of 77. Wind SW 4-8

Sunday

Mostly sunny and warm. High of 81. Wind SW 5-10

Monday

Morning showers possible then clearing. High of 80. Wind SW 5-10 Rain chance 20%.

Tuesday

Partly sunny and much cooler. High of 61. Wind N-10

Wednesday

Patchy early morning frost. Sunny and cool. High of 61. Wind N 2-5

