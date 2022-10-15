Pitt County School appoint new director of transportation

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Pitt County Schools has appointed Richard Hutchinson as its director of transportation according to an announcement from PCS Superintendent Dr. Ethan Lenker on Friday.

Hutchinson has most recently served on-campus administrative leadership roles for the past 14 years, which includes 10 within Pitt County Schools.

His PCS tenure has encompassed facility and transportation oversight as an assistant principal at J.H. Rose High School beginning in 2012 and at Ayden-Grifton High School starting in 2016.

He began his administrative career in a similar position at Rocky Mount High School in 2008.

During the regular school term, nearly 220 school buses operate to transport approximately 12,000 students on a daily basis. To increase efficiency, currently 40 percent of the school bus fleet provide runs for two schools.

”Richard’s ability to lead, energize and effectively communicate has made him a tremendous asset to Pitt County Schools,” Lenker said. “His skill set will ensure that, in this particular role, all of our units operate in the most coordinated, efficient and safe manner possible.”

Hutchinson participated in the PCS Academy for Transformational School Leaders (2019) and the Rural School Leadership Academy with Teach for America (2021).

The PCS Transportation Department currently ranks 12th in North Carolina in the number of students transported to and from school each day.

