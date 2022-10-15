NC State quarterback Leary done for the season

Getting season-ending surgery on torn pectoral muscle
Devin Leary NC State Quarterback and ACC Preseason player of the year
Devin Leary NC State Quarterback and ACC Preseason player of the year(WRAL)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 2:27 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - NC State quarterback Devin Leary’s season is over. He needs season-ending surgery to “repair a torn pectoral muscle” according to the school.

There is no damage to his shoulder and he is expected to make a full recovery. Dr. James Andrews will perform the surgery next week.

Leary has thrown for 1295 yards with 11 touchdowns to 4 interceptions this season. He’s also run in 3 touchdowns. Leary has led the Wolfpack to a 5-1 record. Former Charleston Southern quarterback Jack Chambers will take over at QB. 15th ranked NC State plays at 18th ranked Syracuse on Saturday afternoon. Kickoff is at 3:30 PM

