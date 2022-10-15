NC State quarterback Leary done for the season

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - NC State quarterback Devin Leary’s season is over. He needs season-ending surgery to “repair a torn pectoral muscle” according to the school.

There is no damage to his shoulder and he is expected to make a full recovery. Dr. James Andrews will perform the surgery next week.

Leary has thrown for 1295 yards with 11 touchdowns to 4 interceptions this season. He’s also run in 3 touchdowns. Leary has led the Wolfpack to a 5-1 record. Former Charleston Southern quarterback Jack Chambers will take over at QB. 15th ranked NC State plays at 18th ranked Syracuse on Saturday afternoon. Kickoff is at 3:30 PM

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.