Man shot, hospitalized after suffering a gunshot wound to the upper body

(WDBJ)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 10:01 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GOLDSBORO N.C. (WITN) - At around 2:59 a.m., officers with the Goldsboro Police Department received a 911 call, along with a ShotSpotter alert, for shots fired in the 100 block of Rockefeller Court.

Another 911 call was made advising officers that a person had been shot.

When officers arrived, they observed the victim, Jamaine Eugene Rivers, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the upper body.

Mr. Rivers was transported to UNC Health Wayne and was subsequently flown to ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville for treatment.

His condition was listed as critical. 

Members of the Goldsboro Police Department’s Investigative Services Bureau responded to the scene and initiated an investigation. which is still developing.

