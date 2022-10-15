Latino Festival brings the community together at annual celebration

By Alyssa Hefner
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 7:29 PM EDT
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - All walks of life were welcomed to experience Latin American culture in downtown Greenville for the 19th annual Latino Festival Saturday afternoon.

The festival brings the taste, sights, and experiences of Latin American living all to Greenville Town Commons from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Attendees saw multiple dances from various Latino countries, bought traditional clothing and were able to eat some authentic food. Festival goers could relax and enjoy the performances or get up and move with a group-led Zumba. Whether attendees were participating or just passing by, many festival goers felt it was great to feel the true Latino culture in their hometown.

Nina Cafasso, the event organizer, explained what festival-goers would be able to experience at this event.

“It’s really just a place for everyone to come together, celebrate their culture and diversity, and have a good time with authentic food. We have traditional folkloric dances and music,” said Cafasso.

AMexican is a non-profit that began in 2001 with hopes of supporting and empowering the Latino population.

