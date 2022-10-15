It’s a “super” week for celebrating ECU homecoming

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Pirate nation prepped for the homecoming football game with different forms of fun festivities, including the “super pirates” parade.

The celebration has been in full swing since Saturday morning, from reunions to tailgating, and the parade.

Eastern North Carolina University’s homecoming parade connects the current students with ECU alum by showcasing various floats, the school’s marching bands, sports teams, and Greek life, and honoring alumni.

Pam Strickland and her family attended the parade and said they love the school because so many generations of their family have been students at ECU.

“It’s a wonderful place, it’s a beautiful campus, and we just always loved it,” said Pam Strickland. “We came first out of the family went it when it was ECTC, then ECC, and then ECU.”

So, whether attendees had a long history with the school or are just starting their ECU legacy. All could come together to celebrate pirate nation.

“I have a son who’s a senior this year at ECU, he’s in the airforce ROTC detachment, and they were in the parade today and go, pirates.” said Angie Brogden, an ECU alum.

The theme for the 2022 parade was “super pirates.” Kids could dress up, grab some candy as it was thrown out from the parade, and have fun. Not only is it a tradition for families to come back to their alma mater, but it’s also a tradition among the students.

President of Chi Omega Brook Burgfechtel said, “We always spend weeks leading up to it to put together a float, a banner and a skit that all come together for the big festivities of the week.”

Homecoming week festivities last five days, starting Wednesday, Oct. 12, and ending Sunday, Oct. 16.

