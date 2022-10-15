Hazardous waste collection event
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 11:47 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Craven Community College is collaborating with the Coastal Environmental Partnership to host a Hazardous Waste Collection Event.
Community members are welcome to drop off waste anytime between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. in the parking lot behind Orringer Hall on the college’s New Bern campus.
For more information on which hazardous materials will be accepted, visit cepnc.org/hazardous-waste.html.
