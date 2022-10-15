Elizabeth City police arrest man who was wanted for murder

Timothy Laster Jr.
Timothy Laster Jr.(Elizabeth City Police Department)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 6:58 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) - Elizabeth City police have arrested a man that was wanted for murder.

The Elizabeth City Police Department says 28-year-old Timothy Laster Jr., of Elizabeth City, was wanted for the murder of 38-year-old Erin Gibbs on Sept. 23rd.

Police say on that day, at about 7:20 p.m., officers were dispatched to a gunshot victim near the 500 block of West Grice Street. It was there that officers found Gibbs, also of Elizabeth City.

WITN is told that Gibbs was rushed to Sentara Albemarle Medical Center, then airlifted to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, where she died.

Police say Laster was jailed under no bond. His first court appearance is scheduled for Monday.

