Edgecomb County paramedic’s train for mass casualty incidents

EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Edgecomb Community College will hold their paramedic mass casualty incident training on Saturday, October 15, from 8 A.M. to 5 P.M. on the Rocky Mount campus.

The event is a simulated mass casualty incident at approximately 1 P.M.

The college programs involved in the training will include EMS, nursing, and surgical technology.

Local EMS and fire departments will also be in attendance to help lead the educational event.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.