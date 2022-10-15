Edgecomb County paramedic’s train for mass casualty incidents

(KSLA)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 11:18 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Edgecomb Community College will hold their paramedic mass casualty incident training on Saturday, October 15, from 8 A.M. to 5 P.M. on the Rocky Mount campus.

The event is a simulated mass casualty incident at approximately 1 P.M.

The college programs involved in the training will include EMS, nursing, and surgical technology.

Local EMS and fire departments will also be in attendance to help lead the educational event.

