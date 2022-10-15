ECU Pirate Media 1 celebrates newly renovated student media facility

East Carolina University's Pirate Media One celebrated the opening of a newly renovated student...
East Carolina University's Pirate Media One celebrated the opening of a newly renovated student media facility.(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 8:53 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -East Carolina University’s Pirate Media 1 celebrated the opening of its newly renovated student media facility on the ground floor of Mendenhall Friday afternoon.

The remodel pairs the student newspaper, magazine, creative, advertising, and marketing divisions with the student radio station.

This is the first time that all of the divisions have been in the same location.

The renovation includes new office spaces for the staff and students as well as a state-of-the-art student-led radio station.

The facility gives students the chance to grow their media skills and Pirate Media 1 Director Cherie Speller feels that it gives them an advantage once they graduate.

Speller says, “We are so excited that students who graduate from Pirate Media 1 are successful in their media and professional roles. One of the things that we can guarantee is that they’ll have the experience and they’ll have the skills that they need to be successful when they leave here.”

Student Markayla McInnis says, “News is forever growing and this is just one part of it. Newspaper is very important in our world, magazines are very important, it’s what gets people their information so I think it’s just great that ECU is investing in us like this just as students. Being able to have these opportunities is amazing. I’m getting first-hand experience here that I’m going to be able to take into the real world.”

The facility is open to current ECU students, but Speller says she hopes it brings future Pirates as well.

