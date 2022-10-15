ECU defense will look to avoid explosive plays, get off the field on third down going forward

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU homecoming weekend as the Pirates face Memphis Saturday night. Defense is looking to be better on third down and against explosive plays.

“You let them get a few big plays on you and all of a sudden they are down the field. You can’t give up big plays in this game,” says ECU defensive coordinator Blake Harrell, “You give up explosives it puts you behind, they get on pace, the get the momentum.”

“We gave up a lot of plays defensively,” says ECU safety Jireh Wilson, “Navy game we gave up a lot of plays at the wrong time. It really just comes down to making plays, staying together as a team, playing more as a team.”

“I mean we’ve talked and 3rd and extra long has been kind of challenging for us this season so we are going to emphasize that, we are going to get better, we are going to make sure we limit those,” says ECU linebacker Jack Powers, “There was a little more we needed to clean up this past Saturday than previous ones. Coach Harrell does a good job of putting us in position to make plays. We just got to go out and execute.”

“Scored and they made some big plays you know. Made some big plays coming in,” says ECU linebacker Myles Berry, “We have to come out fast, come out stopping, and force some turnovers on them on 3rd and long or 4th and short. Get off the field. They made some good plays but we have to be better.”

ECU takes on Memphis for homecoming on Saturday at 7:30 PM.

