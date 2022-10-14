Violence crime in NC involving juveniles on the rise

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Shootings in Raleigh, New Bern, and Greenville in just the past few days, along with the Jacksonville school stabbing that happened in September involving juveniles have people concerned.

“The crime rate in the community is devastating, especially at the age that it involves. I don’t understand why teenagers won’t apply themselves and go after what’s best for them,” says Greene County Resident and Youth Advocate Javian Tyson.

Department of Public Safety officials say detention centers across the state are very full at 90 percent capacity as they see an increase in juvenile crimes involving firearms.

“Back in 2018-2019, the percentage of juvenile crime that involved a firearm was about 3%. Last year that jumped up to almost 13%,” says NCDPS Deputy Secretary, William Lassiter.

Lassiter encourages communities to continually have conversations about how to prevent young people from getting guns. He says many find these firearms at home or steal them from cars.

Lassiter says “This doesn’t need to be an issue that is anti-gun or one political party or the other. This needs to be a productive conversation that occurs across the state of North Carolina about how do we protect our young people, how do we make sure our young people do not get their hands on firearms.”

For Tyson, focusing on youth in each community matters the most.

“Now is not the time to look over our youth. Now is the time to reach out to them and see what it is that we can do to help them and bring them back to reality.”

The NC Department of Public Safety says they continue to reach out to local partners to work towards prevention and intervention.

