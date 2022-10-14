Timing, sync needed for ECU offense going forward

ECU vs Memphis Saturday 7:30 PM
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 8:06 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU football running back Rahjai Harris tweeted today he had successful surgery on his lower-body injury. He is done for the year.

His pirates are gearing up for Memphis, their homecoming opponent, Saturday at 7:30 PM. The Pirates offense struggled in their loss to Tulane. They have to find it this week in practice before facing the Tigers.

“The opponent has a lot to do with it and I think rhythm and sync has a lot to do with it,” says ECU head coach Mike Houston, “Everyone being on the same page has a lot to do with it. We just did not make the plays that you have to make. You have got to score points.”

“Our timing a little bit, I mean, each person is a little bit different,” says ECU quarterback Holton Ahlers, “I mean CJ did have to play out wide really the last two weeks. More than he has played really the past year. He played there in the past so the timing is good there. But you know any time you put a new guy in there, the timing is going to be a little bit off, but with the practice reps we should be ready to go.”

