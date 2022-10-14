Three charged, including two teens, in New Bern shootings

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - A man and two juveniles have been charged with two shootings that happened overnight in New Bern.

The first shooting happened around 11:15 p.m. Thursday in the 1600 block of Washington Street where officers found no damage but did locate shell casings.

Less than an hour later, officers were called to the Carolina Avenue Apartments where several apartments were hit by gunfire.

Police in the area spotted a suspicious vehicle and chased it for a short distance. They arrested 21-year-old Kyseam Williams and two juveniles. The three were charged with discharge of a firearm into an occupied dwelling. Another juvenile was charged with felony flee to elude and conspiracy to discharge a firearm into an occupied dwelling.

Police say the two shootings are related and that additional charges are pending in these cases.

