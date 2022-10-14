Suspect sentenced for 2020 killing in Lenoir County

Clayton Clark Jr
Clayton Clark Jr(Lenoir County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 8:51 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A suspect has been sentenced for the killing of a man in Lenoir County in December of 2020.

The Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office says Clayton Clark Jr will serve 51 to 64 months at the NC Department of Corrections for the death of Montez Garner.

In its Facebook post, the sheriff’s office says the shooting happened in the 2400 block of Beechnut Drive in Kinston on December 7, 2020.

When deputies arrive, they say they found Garner dead from a gunshot wound.

That discovery led to the arrest of Clark at the scene.

On October 7, 2022, Clark took a plea deal for voluntary manslaughter.

Resident Superior Court Judge Imelda Pate handed Clark his sentence this week.

