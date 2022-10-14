Suspect in Martin County triple shooting dies; victims identified

Daquan Smith
Daquan Smith(Martin County Sheriff's Office / WITN)
By WITN Web Team and Conrad Hoyt
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 3:29 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MARTIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies say a man who they say shot three members of a Martin County family and later shot himself has died.

The shooting happened at a home on Poplar Point Road outside of Williamston Wednesday night.

Killed were Venus Bond, 50, and her 20-year-old daughter, Ashaunti Hyman. Deputies say Bond’s 47-year-old husband, Orvin Hyman, remains at ECU Health Medical Center.

The suspect in the shootings, Daquan Smith died today at the same hospital.

Smith lived next door to the family and Sheriff Tim Manning said they were renting the home from Smith’s father.

The suspect was later found in his home with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The sheriff said their investigation shows there was no prior dispute between the family and Smith.

