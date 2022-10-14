Second arrest made in Greenville apartment murder

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A second person has been charged in Wednesday night’s murder in Greenville.

Greenville police arrested Shamel Webb last night.

Morris Bowser, Jr. was found dead inside his apartment on Larkin Lane on Wednesday from an apparent shooting

Police have already charged a 15-year-old boy in the murder case. He was arrested the night of the murder.

The 18-year-old is being held without bond.

