Saving Graces 4 Felines: Meet Callie

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -If you are looking for a little extra dose of happiness, look no further than Callie!

Saving Graces 4 Felines says she is a happy and content cat that enjoys all of life’s pleasures.

She enjoys sitting in the sun at the window, mastering the treat maze and listening to a good book read by her foster mom.

She also likes napping and is very comfortable around children and other cats. But, would also be fine alone.

If you are interested in Callie, head to Saving Graces 4 Felines website.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.