Saving Graces 4 Felines: Meet Callie

Saving Graces 4 Felines
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 7:48 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -If you are looking for a little extra dose of happiness, look no further than Callie!

Saving Graces 4 Felines says she is a happy and content cat that enjoys all of life’s pleasures.

She enjoys sitting in the sun at the window, mastering the treat maze and listening to a good book read by her foster mom.

She also likes napping and is very comfortable around children and other cats. But, would also be fine alone.

If you are interested in Callie, head to Saving Graces 4 Felines website.

