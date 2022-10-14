Project moves forward to build new boat manufacturing building at BCCC

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina community college is one step closer to expanding its boat manufacturing program.

Beaufort County Community College awarded the contract for the construction of a new building to house its boat manufacturing program to A.R. Chesson Construction. When completed, the $2.08 million project will offer a long-term instructional space to the program, currently housed temporarily at the Beaufort County Skills Center on Page Road.

The 5,201-square-foot building will sit to the west of the Skilled Trades Building and northwest of the Advanced Manufacturing Building. It will contain a paint booth and workshop space.

WITN is told that funding for the project includes $450,000 from Beaufort County, $935,000 of unallocated funding from the Connect N.C. Bond, and $650,000 from the State Capital and Infrastructure Fund. Construction is slated to begin in December and wrap up in late 2023.

“We are excited to work once more with A.R. Chesson on this important project,” said Dr. Dave Loope, BCCC President. “This will bring the program physically onto our campus and let our boatbuilding students participate more in student life. Several boat-building companies have invested in the county by building new properties or rehabilitating existing ones. It is only fitting that–with the bipartisan support of our county commissioners–we invest in training area residents in boat manufacturing.”

The boat manufacture and service technology program prepares students for employment in the manufacture, repair, and service of boats. Students will learn the basics of boat design and the implementation of those designs in various components.

