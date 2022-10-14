One person killed in Drive by shooting in Bertie County

BERTIE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -One person was killed while the search is on for a suspect in a drive-by shooting in Bertie County.

Bertie County Sheriff John Holley tells WITN that the shooting happened on Highway 11 North just past the J.J. Monk Harrington bridge on Highway 11.

Holley says both vehicles were traveling north when witnesses say shots were fired from what is described as a small white truck with a Florida license plate, into another car.

The sheriff says that vehicle left the roadway and overturned in a field. He says the driver died at the scene.

It’s not known if the people in the vehicles knew each other.

Holley says Highway 11 from the Harrington bridge to Village Gate road is currently closed.

The SBI has been called in to help investigate.

Stay with WITN as we work to gather more details.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.