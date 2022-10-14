Great Harvest Company kicks off bready bear fundraiser

Bready bear
Bready bear(Great Harvest Bread Company)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 8:38 AM EDT
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -You can get a sweet treat for a good cause starting on Friday, as Great Harvest Company kicks off their annual bready bear fundraiser.

Every year, the company sells their signature honey whole wheat teddy bears and donate $4 of every sale to the Pitt County Department of Social Services and foster care efforts.

On average, about 200 children are in social services custody in Pitt County and foster care is a huge part of their transition into a permanent home.

Friday’s kickoff event runs from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. Friday morning.

The bears will be available for pre-order and can be picked up from Monday to Friday next week.

