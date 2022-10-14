Ginkgo trees raising a stink in downtown Williamston

WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WITN) -Ginkgo trees that run along Main Street in Williamston and the noticeable scent they are known to emit are causing a controversy. The town wants them gone, but others are against the move.

While the trees are pretty to look at, Williamston resident Kimberly Molbey says the scent is unpleasant.

“It’s got like a fishy odor. I remember walking downtown after we left the middle school, check out time, and we come down here, and our friends used to gag each other and saying one of us smelt like fish. I mean, it’s strong where you can smell it miles away.”

The town first started talking about cutting them down back in January. From there, word spread and local business owners then received a letter from the town on October 7th saying the trees were set to be removed.

The town says in addition to the smelly fruit that covers the sidewalks, the roots from the trees are getting too big for their current planters and are going under the streets.

One business owner disagrees with them being removed. “They haven’t posted anything since May, and there’s been no discussion on what’s transpiring with the trees, how they came to this decision, they’re saying that its damaging infrastructure, there’s nothing dug up here to see where they explored. There’s no mention of who they hired to come in and consult with. It’s leaving me wondering why they are just tearing up the trees,” said Shane Scalpi, a downtown shop owner.

A petition started Friday morning to postpone cutting the trees until more facts are known, hoping to get more people involved.

If the trees ultimately are removed the planters won’t stay empty. The town says they will be replaced with smaller trees starting at the beginning of November.

Ultimately many residents just want whatever is best for their town.

“We’re trying so hard to build Williamston back up, and we’ve done pretty good, and you know trees are the least of our problems. We need to get people back downtown. I enjoy the trees lit up, but if they’re going to replace it with other ones, I see no problems,” said Williamston resident, Beverly White.

We’re told that the replacement of the trees will be made possible with money from a nonprofit made up of community members and downtown business owners.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.