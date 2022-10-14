ECU Basketball teams hosting ‘Minges Madness’ to kick off upcoming season

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - East Carolina University men’s and women’s basketball teams are preparing for the upcoming season.

To get the fans excited for the new season, both programs are teaming up to host “Minges Madness” on Wednesday, Oct. 26 at 7 p.m. The event is free with doors opening at 6:30 p.m.

The first 1,000 fans will get a free t-shirt and the first 100 will get free pizza courtesy of Pizza Hut.

The event will feature a dunk contest, a three-point contest, performances by the ECU Dance Team, and the ECU Drumline, and an opportunity to meet coaches and players. A few lucky fans will have an opportunity to partner with a member of the men’s and women’s basketball teams for the three-point contest.

Throughout the event, five ECU students will have the opportunity to make a half-court shot for a $1,000 scholarship.

