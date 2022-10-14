Dozens march in ‘Take Back the Night’ rally in downtown Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Last year, over 75 thousand men and women in North Carolina sought help because of a violent relationship. Four out of every five of those victims were women.

In an effort to shine a light on domestic violence and support those victims and survivors, advocates marched in Wilmington’s streets for the “Take Back the Night” march and rally.

Many of the participants in this year’s event were survivors who escaped violent relationships. Others, like Marlena Williams, remembered friends or family members who did not survive. Williams honored Danielle Carr, who she said died at the hands of a partner.

“I’m here tonight to represent her and her family and her kids,” Williams said.

As they marched down Front, Market, and Princess streets, the group chanted resolutions they hope will empower victims to seek help.

“It was really wonderful to be able to gather together tonight to show that we as a community in New Hanover County stand against domestic violence,” said Kylie Wright, the event’s organizer.

If you or someone you know needs support or help, the National Domestic Violence Hotline is open to callers 24/7 at 1-800-799-7233.

There are also many local resources available for those in need:

Domestic Violence Shelter and Services, (910) 343-0703

Safe Haven of Pender, (910) 259-8989

Hope Harbor Home in Brunswick County, (910) 754-5856

These organizations provide support and assistance for victims and their families.

