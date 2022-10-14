Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: Patchy fog late tonight; Sunny and warm Saturday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -The pesky clouds finally started breaking up and will lead to a clear night. A clear night over a moist ground with little wind is a set up for patchy fog. Be extra cautious driving in the early morning hours Saturday. Overnight lows will fall to the upper 40s and lower 50s as we kick off the weekend.

The skies over the area will see early morning fog burn away to a sunny sky Saturday. Some clouds from the north will move in late Sunday. A few showers are possible late Sunday night into early Monday as the next front pushes through. Highs Saturday will reach the mid to upper 70s. Most places will touch 80 degrees Sunday afternoon. Overnight lows will be cool with mid 50s Sunday morning.

The next front will usher in some of the coolest air of this Autumn season so far. Additional rain drops will try to move in late Monday after a few early drops fall in the morning. Lows will likely dip into the 30s late Tuesday night and Wednesday night, so they are First Alert Weather Days (nights) for the potential for the first inland frost over ENC.

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low of 50. Wind N 3-6

Saturday

Sunny and mild. High of 77. Wind SW 4-8

Sunday

Mostly sunny and warm. High of 80. Wind SW 5-10

Monday

Morning showers possible then clearing. High of 79. Wind SW 5-10 Rain chance 20%.

Tuesday

Partly sunny and much cooler. High of 61. Wind N-10

Wednesday

Patchy early morning frost. Sunny and cool. High of 61. Wind N 2-5

