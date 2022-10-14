Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Front swings through tonight clearing skies late

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Leftover cloud cover from yesterday’s cold front will linger over Eastern NC skies over at least the first half of today. The clouds will slowly fade by sunset. Highs will reach the low 70s with a northerly breeze blowing in at 4 to 8 mph. Overnight lows will fall to the upper 40s as we kick off the upcoming weekend.

The skies over the area will remain clear through Saturday with some clouds from the north moving in late Sunday. A few showers are possible late Sunday night into early Monday as the next front pushes through. Highs Saturday and Sunday will reach the mid to upper 70s. A few places may touch 80 Sunday afternoon. Overnight lows will be cool with upper 40s Saturday morning and mid 50s Sunday morning.

The next front will usher in some of the coolest air of this Autumn season so far. Additional rain drops will try to move in late Monday after a few early drops fall in the morning. Lows will likely dip into the 30s late Tuesday night and Wednesday night, so they are First Alert Weather Days for the potential for the first inland frost over ENC.

Frost potential next week (WITN)

Tonight

A few brief showers then clearing skies. Lows of 58. Wind SW/N 3-6. Rain chance 20%

Friday

Mostly sunny. High of 73. Wind N 5-10

Saturday

Sunny and mild. High of 76. Wind Var. 4-8

Sunday

Mostly sunny and warm. High of 78. Wind SW 5-10

Monday

Morning showers possible then clearing. High of 72. Wind SW/N 5-10 Rain chance 20%.

Tuesday

Sunny and cool. High of 61. Wind N-10

