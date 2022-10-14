CDC COVID-19 map shows ENC turning green

WASHINGTON (WITN) - Eastern North Carolina is slowly turning green on the map indicating the community spread of COVID-19.

The latest map from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows no more high, or red counties, in our part of the state, while there are seven counties now in the medium category.

Those are Beaufort, Hyde, Jones, Martin, Pitt, Tyrrell, and Washington counties. The rest of the area is designated as low, or green, on the map.

Two months ago, all of Eastern Carolina was in the high-risk category for the spread of the virus during the height of the omicron variant.

State statistics show all warning indicators have dropped from the previous week in North Carolina, a trend that has been ongoing since August.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.