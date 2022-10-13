‘We are grateful’: Tarboro police remember K9 Titan

K9 Titan passed away Wednesday.
K9 Titan passed away Wednesday.(Tarboro police)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 2:33 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TARBORO, N.C. (WITN) - A police department in the East has announced the passing of one of its K9s.

The Tarboro Police Department says K9 Titan unexpectedly passed away following a brief illness on Wednesday. Titan was assigned to Lt. Mike Trevathan, the department’s K9 instructor and supervisor.

The department says Titan was trained as a dual-purpose K9 in all aspects of patrol operations as well as narcotics detention.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School Lockdown
Three Jacksonville schools put on lockdown after nearby shooting
Daquan Smith
SHERIFF: Father, mother & daughter shot; murder suspect still alive after shooting self
Fire on Landmark Street in Greenville
Roof caves in after fire erupts at Greenville building
The SBI is now assisting Greenville with the fire investigation.
No cause yet in fire that heavily damages Greenville office park
Police said the man was dead from injuries sustained in the incident when they arrived on scene...
Tree trimmer dies after falling into wood chipper, police say

Latest News

James Sprunt Community College celebrates Hispanic culture and students Thursday.
Eastern Carolina college celebrates Hispanic students, culture
East Rose Street pump
New Bern getting grant money to improve stormwater infrastructure
State Highway Patrol enforcing school bus and school zone safety
Jahvon Lassiter
Man stabbed in moving vehicle; other man in vehicle charged