‘We are grateful’: Tarboro police remember K9 Titan

TARBORO, N.C. (WITN) - A police department in the East has announced the passing of one of its K9s.
The Tarboro Police Department says K9 Titan unexpectedly passed away following a brief illness on Wednesday. Titan was assigned to Lt. Mike Trevathan, the department’s K9 instructor and supervisor.
The department says Titan was trained as a dual-purpose K9 in all aspects of patrol operations as well as narcotics detention.
