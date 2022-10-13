‘We are grateful’: Tarboro police remember K9 Titan

TARBORO, N.C. (WITN) - A police department in the East has announced the passing of one of its K9s.

The Tarboro Police Department says K9 Titan unexpectedly passed away following a brief illness on Wednesday. Titan was assigned to Lt. Mike Trevathan, the department’s K9 instructor and supervisor.

“As any experienced handler can attest to, the passing of a K9 partner is a very difficult time period and leaves a void that can never be filled. Considering the passion and devotion that Lt. Trevathan has demonstrated towards both Titan and the police department’s K9 program the loss becomes even more significant. Looking beyond Titan’s service as a valued member of our agency, he was more importantly a member of the Trevathan family. Our thoughts, prayers, and deepest sympathies go out to not only Mike, but to his loving family as well for they have shared in the joy and sorrow of having Titan as a beloved family member. With all honors due, we are grateful for Titan’s service to our community, his protection over Lt. Trevathan, and his companionship with the entire Trevathan family.”

The department says Titan was trained as a dual-purpose K9 in all aspects of patrol operations as well as narcotics detention.

