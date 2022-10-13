Voter registration deadline is Oct. 14

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Friday, Oct. 14 is the deadline to register to vote if you want to vote on Election Day.

After 5 p.m. Friday night, you only have the option to register and vote early at a one-stop location. That starts on Oct. 20 and runs until Nov. 5. So far, people have only been able to vote by mail.

In Pitt County, elections officials are seeing a good number of absentee voters. As of late Thursday morning, 1,818 have been requested and 288 have been returned.

Board of Elections Deputy Director Lora Maynard said extra attention around mail-in voting during th e pandemic has helped grow interest in that option, along with other ways to vote aside from in-person voting on Election Day.

“There’s also, the last few years, been an increase in the early voting one-stop as well, because of the convenience,” Maynard explained. “You can go to any of them, and you don’t have to go to the one precinct that you’re assigned like you do on Election Day, and again, the same-day registration.”

You can still request a mail-in ballot until Nov. 1 at 5 pm.

Maynard encouraged voters to participate in the process. “It’s important; it’s your voice. So it’s important to exercise that if you can and want to, and we try to make sure that everybody that wants to, can and has access, and has information, and has the ability to register and has the ability to vote.”

Preparation for poll workers and poll watchers is already well underway as well.

“It’s required before every election, so although most of these poll workers worked in the primary, this is a new election. It’s the general election, so they have to attend training again as well,” explained Maynard. “And then our chief judges on election night attend another two hour training. So yeah, there’s training. We want to make sure that our poll workers and our one-stop workers are well-educated.”

There are five one-stop locations in Pitt County. They are listed below:

Pitt County Agricultural Center, conference room 403 Government Cir.

County Office Complex, Pitt Area Transit System conference room 1717 W. 5th St.

ECU Student Center, meeting room 125 501 E 10th St.

Center at Alice F. Keene Park, conference room 4561 County Home Rd.

Winterville Fire Station community room 2593 Railroad St.



The hours of operation are:

October 20 – November 4, Monday – Friday 8 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. October 23, Sunday 1 – 5 p.m.

October 29 and November 5, Saturdays 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.



Further information, including a sample ballot, can be found here.

