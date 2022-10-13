Voter registration deadline approaches

(WHSV)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 7:56 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - If you aren’t registered to vote yet and want your voice to be heard in the midterms, you’re running out of time.

The deadline to register is Friday, October 14.

If you miss the deadline, you are still able to register and vote at the same time during the early voting period which is October 20 through November 5.

County by county early voting sites and schedules are available on the North Carolina State Board of Elections website.

Check the board of elections website to make sure you have all the necessary documents needed to register.

